Conley, Greinke Take The Mound As Fish Head To Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBSMiami) — The Miami Marlins begin a three-game series in Arizona as the Diamondbacks sit comfortably in the NL’s top wild-card spot.
Marlins’ left-hander Adam Conley (7-7, 5.20 ERA) faces the D-backs ace Zack Greinke (17-6, 2.87 ERA) in the opening game Friday at Chase Field. Greinke hasn’t lost in nine career appearances vs the Marlins, going 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA.
The Marlins look to play spoiler as Arizona holds a 6-game lead over the Colorado Rockies in the wild-card race with nine games left in the season.
Greinke will have to contain Giancarlo Stanton and his league-leading 56 home runs. Stanton has hit one long ball against Greinke in his 18 career appearances at the plate, whiffing seven times. It’s no secret Stanton is chasing Roger Maris’ one-time home run record of 61.
Game time is set for 9:40 p.m. EST.