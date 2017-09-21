TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Sanctuary Cities Ban Proposed In State Senate

Filed Under: Immigration, Politics, Sanctuary Cities

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Local government “sanctuary” designations to aid undocumented immigrants would be outlawed, and violators would face strict penalties, under a proposal filed in the state Senate.

The measure, filed by Sen. Aaron Bean of Fernandina Beach, is called the “Rule of Law Adherence Act.” It would require local governments to comply with federal immigration laws and detention requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Government agencies that fail to comply could be fined $1,000 to $5,000 a day for each day a sanctuary policy was in effect.
The proposal, if approved, would go into effect October 1st, 2018.

A similar measure was approved 76-41, mostly along party lines, by the House during the 2017 legislative session. Critics argued the proposal targeted minority populations and was an unfunded mandate from the Legislature on local governments.

A Senate version, sponsored by Bean, failed to advance in committees during the 2017 session.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch