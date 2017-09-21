ON THE RADAR 4 – Getting Back To Football

Well, we finally get back to football, and for the thousands and thousands who have been without this lifeline for nearly three weeks, it comes at the right time.

The true high school football mecca is right here – and 12 months out of the year – nobody can touch the preparation that our players go through. That’s why the past few weeks have been tough on everyone.

For those who have never gone through a hurricane, you got a sampling of what a major storm can do. The trees and debris blown around Miami-Dade and Broward was scary and uncomfortable for many, but a direct hit would have put a brand new perspective on things.

While we know the drill – and even though we have dogged many direct hits, Hurricane Irma certainly showed all of us that living without power or something cool to drink is a reality that those in many Caribbean Islands will be suffering through for weeks and months to come.

Our release is football and it all begins this weekend with games that are needed to not only get everyone back in the flow, but to start determining which programs will have a real shot at heading to Orlando in December.

As many of our talented athletes have been sidelined because of the storm an all the “grown-up” things that go along with it, keep in mind that there are several talented football players needing that spotlight to grab college’s attention.

As we do each and every week – when there is not a hurricane in the area – there are six prospects we spotlight, giving them exposure. No matter what class they are in – or talent level they play at – there is always a school for everyone.

2018 – Matthew Eddins, DL, Miramar. Keeping in the tradition of a solid defense at this school, here is yet another force who has the size and athletic ability. The Patriots are loaded on defense, and prospects like this will not only help the team win, but he will also himself gain more recognition as well. Very impressive talent.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9106435/matthew-eddins

2020 – Roscoe Gibson, WR/CB, Miami Christian. One of the young prospects that first year head coach Nick Turnbull has been raving about. A versatile football talent who can lineup just about anywhere on the field and produce. He is being used as a receiver and in the secondary, and so far, he has looked very impressive. Certainly someone everyone will want to watch the remainder of 2017 – and into the offseason to chart his progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9716845/roscoe-gibson

2020 – Jovens Janvier, OL, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic. If you have followed the offensive linemen in South Florida, the past decade has watched several develop into not only tremendous high school players, but many have gone on to college – and beyond. Here is one of those young and talented prospects who has an opportunity to show what he can do. On the Lions’ trip to Kentucky to play nationally rated Trinity, he had a very positive showing.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7833014/jovens-janvier

2018 – Dylan Litsenberger, LB, Davie Western. One of the prospects everyone is waiting to see this coming season after missing 2016 with an injury. Has shown, since the spring, that he is truly an elite talent who the coaches and players were very impressed with. Has quickness and makes plays – which is why the Wildcats are one of the programs they are watching in 8A.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4672197/dylan-litsinberger

2018 – Delon Smith, DB, Hallandale. Yet another quality secondary performer that the Chargers have been known for, here is a gifted talent who will be looked upon this year, especially with so many young athletes, to step up and be that key playmaker throughout the remainder of the season. Looking to showcase his skills to colleges who have not watched him perform. Here’s hoping that he puts it all together.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7616902/delon-smith

2018 – Jalen Thelmas, OL, Miami Central. There are very few programs over the past decade in South Florida that develop and teach its offensive linemen like the Rockets. Here is one of those emerging linemen who will be exposed to high level competition – at practice and through this season. Very athletic football talent who loves to work – and it shows. This football team gets its linemen better prepared for the next level than anyone.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7519523/jalen-thelmas

