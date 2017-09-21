‘Foreign Banks Will Face A Clear Choice’: Trump On Sanctions Against N.Korea

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is using the final day of his visit to the United Nations to deal with nuclear proliferation in North Korea and Iran.

On Thursday, the president announced new sanctions against North Korea after meeting with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

“Foreign banks will face a clear choice,” said Trump.

The order targets companies and individuals that “finance and facilitate trade with N. Korea,” Trump said.

“[China’s] central bank has told their other banks, a massive banking system, to immediately stop doing business with North Korea,” said Trump.

At the U.S. General Assembly Thursday morning, South Korean President Moon Jae In stared right at the North Korean ambassador and urged them to give up their nuclear program.

“If North Korea makes the decision, even now, to stand on the right side of history, we are ready to assist North Korea together with the international community,” said Moon Jae In.

North Korea continues to carry out nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches despite tighter U.N. sanctions, which are designed to cut off more than 90 percent of North Korea’s foreign trade.

CBS News has also learned that President Trump is leaning toward decertifying the Iranian nuclear deal.

“I have decided,” said Trump who added his mind is made up about whether he wants to keep the U.S. in the Iran nuclear deal but he’s not saying anything yet.

Vice President Mike Pence told CBS This Morning that Iran is technically living up to the terms of the deal but continues to take actions which destabilize the entire region.

“There is technical compliance, Charlie. And then there’s the spirit of the agreement,” said Pence.

President Trump may be using the decertifying threat as a means to reopen negotiations but Iran says the U.S. is looking for a way to break the deal and they will not return to the negotiating table.

France and the United Kingdom are proposing a new round of talks meant to address what happens when the nuclear deal expires in ten years but it’s not clear whether Iran would agree to those talks.