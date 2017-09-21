Need Help? What To Know If FEMA Knocks On Your Door

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE, Fla. (CBSMiami) — Nearly two weeks since Hurricane Irma made landfall in South Florida, a lot of people are just now trying to figure out if, and how, they can get help from the federal government.

There are 54 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in the state of Florida right now, including two in Broward County. On Thursday, county leaders tried to reassure residents that they can feel safe sharing their information with FEMA workers.

CBS4’s Carey Codd caught up with one FEMA team walking the streets of Sunrise as they went door-to-door in an area where hundreds of people have already applied for FEMA assistance.

FEMA worker Greg Moore explained how their computer program drills down into areas where people might need help. He said lots of people are coming forward.

“What we’ve been finding is roof damage, requesting food, power out for more than a week, things like that,” he said.

Related: Two New Locations Now Open For FEMA’s Operation Blue Roof

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief held a news conference Thursday afternoon to make sure Broward residents were aware that FEMA teams might be coming to their door to see if they need help.

“Team members will be wearing federal ID, ask to see it,” the mayor said.

FEMA said anyone from the agency who comes to your door will be wearing a clearly marked FEMA logo on their attire, and they will have a detailed badge with identification on it.

Also, Sharief said FEMA workers will never ask for money but they will ask for personal information like a social security number and a bank account, in case you’re going to be receiving government assistance.

“We have conditioned our residents not to give out personal information,” she cautioned. “Be diligent about checking ID’s.”

For the FEMA crews in the field, the goal is to bring help to the people who need it.

“We try to go out and meet them at their place,” said Moore. “It makes it easier for them and we can reach a lot of people.”

If someone from FEMA knocks on your door and you want to verify, call 800-621-3362. If you need help from FEMA, go to: disasterassistance.gov.