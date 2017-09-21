Mark Richt Impressed With Miami Hurricanes Attitude, Preps Team For Toledo

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The long road back to normalcy is nearly at an end for head coach Mark Richt and his Miami Hurricanes.

The Team has spent three weeks without playing a game, and had gone ten days without practicing earlier this month as Hurricane Irma made it’s way through the state of Florida.

They’ve spent this full week displaced from campus, practicing at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex in Orlando.

On Saturday, the (1-0) Hurricanes will finally be back home in Miami-Dade County, set to play an actual football game. They’ll welcome the Toledo Rockets (3-0) to Hard Rock Stadium.

On Wednesday, Richt opened up about how well his team has dealt with tough situations.

“Very well,” said Richt. “I’ve been impressed with their attitude, their focus, their effort. I’ve always thought they liked each other and they enjoyed each other’s company, but they’re enjoying this.”

As expected, players are so anxious to play in another game, that it even gotten them pumped for practices.

“There’s no doubt,” Richt said. “They were anxious to come out and practice, which was nice. I don’t know if they still feel as anxious today, since we’ve gotten into a little bit of a grind. We had a Saturday-Sunday-Tuesday-Wednesday, so this is the fourth [time] where we’ve gotten out here and gotten some work in. I don’t know if they’ll have the same excitement about practicing, but practices are about doing your job and getting things done. You don’t necessarily have to love practice, but you have to do it well.”