In The Recruiting Huddle: Xavier Restrepo – Monarch

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Monarch, SFHSSports, Xavier Restrepo

PLAYER: Xavier Restrepo

POSITION: S/WR

SCHOOL: Coconut Creek Monarch

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: When we first profiled this quality athlete last season, he was a freshman, making a huge impact. Since that time, he has gained over 25 points and has added plenty of experience for veteran head coach Willie Dodaro’s Knights. If you watched Restrepo during the offseason, you had to be impressed. Competed in 7-on-7, came up huge in the spring and has maintained that edge by attending Sly Johnson’s Premier Athletes events. He also gets it done – at another level – in the classroom.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7373714/xavier-restrepo

More from Larry Blustein
