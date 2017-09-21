Hialeah Lifts Boil Water Notice For Residents

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Water in parts of Hialeah, previously under boil water notice, is now safe to drink.
City officials lifted a boil water notice put in place just days before for parts of the city.
On Monday, the city had issued a precautionary boil water notice due to concerns the water may have been contaminated after Hurricane Irma.
Samples obtained in certain areas showed possible contamination after repairs were done to areas damaged during the storm which hit more than a week ago, according to the city.
Residents in the following areas can now drink the water without boiling it.
- Area 1 – Anyone between West 84th Street and West 21st Street and those between East 10th Avenue and West 6th Avenue.
- Area 2 – Residents between West 21st Street and Okeechobee Road and those between Palm Avenue and West 10th Avenue.
Residents with questions can call the city’s Department of Public Works at (305) 556-3800.