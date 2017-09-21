Video: Crook Casually Robs GameStop Cashier In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are trying to determine if there’s a connection between a robbery in Miami and a burglary in Hialeah, and are hoping crystal clear video can help identify one of the suspects.

Both crimes targeted the popular videogame store, GameStop.

In Miami, the suspect first posed as a customer at the store at 271 S.W. 8th Street on September 17, around 5 p.m.

Video shows him checking out some games before wandering to the front desk.

“He approached the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register,” said Miami Police. “While implying he had a gun, he threatened the employee with shooting him. In fear for his life, the clerk complied and gave the suspect all of the money from inside the cash register.”

“A lot of times people hesitate but in this case he did the right thing,” said Ofc. Kenia Fallat. “He did not know if the man was armed or not and he kept on hiding his hand behind his back.”

Detectives noticed his timing.

“It’s frightening, not just for employees, but for the customers inside the store. He was looking for the precise moment when the coast was clear,” said Ofc. Fallat. “We don’t know if he has done it before but detectives are looking very closely at him and there is a very good picture of who this man and definitely somebody knows who he is.”

It comes just a week after six people broke into a Hialeah GameStop during Hurricane Irma, at 961 E. 8th Avenue.

Police think the guy’s between 20 to 25 years old and about 6′ to 6’2″.

If you recognize him, contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. There’a $3,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.