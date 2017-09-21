TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Video: Crook Casually Robs GameStop Cashier In Miami

By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Miami, Peter D'Oench

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are trying to determine if there’s a connection between a robbery in Miami and a burglary in Hialeah, and are hoping crystal clear video can help identify one of the suspects.

20170919 182019 Video: Crook Casually Robs GameStop Cashier In Miami

Police are trying to identify this young man who robbed a GameStop in Miami on Sept. 17, 2017. (Source: Miami Police Dept.)

Both crimes targeted the popular videogame store, GameStop.

In Miami, the suspect first posed as a customer at the store at 271 S.W. 8th Street on September 17, around 5 p.m.

Video shows him checking out some games before wandering to the front desk.

“He approached the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register,” said Miami Police. “While implying he had a gun, he threatened the employee with shooting him. In fear for his life, the clerk complied and gave the suspect all of the money from inside the cash register.”

“A lot of times people hesitate but in this case he did the right thing,” said Ofc. Kenia Fallat. “He did not know if the man was armed or not and he kept on hiding his hand behind his back.”

Detectives noticed his timing.

“It’s frightening, not just for employees, but for the customers inside the store. He was looking for the precise moment when the coast was clear,” said Ofc. Fallat. “We don’t know if he has done it before but detectives are looking very closely at him and there is a very good picture of who this man and definitely somebody knows who he is.”

It comes just a week after six people broke into a Hialeah GameStop during Hurricane Irma, at 961 E. 8th Avenue.

Police think the guy’s between 20 to 25 years old and about 6′ to 6’2″.

If you recognize him, contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. There’a $3,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

More from Peter D'Oench
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch