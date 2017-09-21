Children Still Trapped In Collapsed Mexico City School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MEXICO CITY (CBSMiami) – There are signs of life inside a collapsed school in Mexico City, as rescuers work around the clock trying to save children who may still be trapped inside.
One little girl is alive but still stuck under the rubble. She’s been wiggling her fingers in response to calls from rescuers. All day and night, crews have been trying to reach her and any other students who may still be alive.
Special cameras being used indicate that there are at least two othe children still inside.
On Wednesday, two students were pulled to safety through cracks in the debris. The school crumbled Tuesday during the massive 7.1 earthquake. More than two dozen died in the school collapse, most were children.
In Mexico City alone, nearly 40 buildings collapsed. Officials say, throughout the area, more than 50 people have been rescued, alive, from the rubble left behind.
Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto says efforts are underway to help those left without homes, but the priority, almost two days since the quake, remains saving lives.
Power has been restored to almost all of the four-million affected. The Metro train system is also now running at near capacity.
The death toll from Tuesday’s quake is now at 230.