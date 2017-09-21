Cat. 3 Maria Lashing Northeastern Dominican Republic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After battering Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria is now lashing northeastern Dominican Republic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 3 hurricane was about 70 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Maria was moving to the northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. Punta Cana in the eastern Dominican Republic recently reported a wind gust to 56 mph.

A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the eye of Hurricane Maria will continue to pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic today. Maria should then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

Some strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

* Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

* Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

Strong gusty winds are still occurring over portions of Puerto Rico, but should continue to gradually subside this morning.

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions are continuing across portions of the warning areas in the Dominican Republic. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin in portions of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas tonight, with tropical storm conditions beginning in these areas later today.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area in the Dominican Republic, and 1 to 3 ft elsewhere along the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 9 to 12 feet above normal tide levels within the hurricane warning area of the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Maria is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through Saturday:

*Puerto Rico…additional 4 to 8 inches, isolated maximum storm total amounts 35 inches.

*U.S. and British Virgin Islands…additional 2 to 4 inches.

*Northern and eastern Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, and Mayaguana in southeast Bahamas…8 to 16 inches, isolated 20 inches.

*Inagua Islands, Crooked Island, and rest of southeast Bahamas…4 to 8 inches.

*Northern Haiti…2 to 4 inches.

Rainfall on these islands will continue to cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.