Airbnb Now Lets You Book A Table

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Airbnb is not just for booking rooms anymore. You can also book a table.
Starting today, users can make a reservation at hundreds of restaurants throughout the U.S. including in Miami.
The company says the change is part of their effort to “focus on the entire trip, not just homes.”
To book a table, look for the restaurants tab on their website or app.
You can search by cuisine, time of day or use a map to find a nearby eatery.
Airbnb guests have spent over $6.5 billion at restaurants in 44 markets around the world, according to the company.
To date, Airbnb users can make reservations in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Charleston, Austin, Seattle, Denver, Portland, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Nashville.
It’s a list the company plans to expand in the coming months.
They’re even thinking of adding options like exclusive tables for customers to dine and meet other Airbnb travelers.