Walmart To Offer Extra Holiday Hours To Current Workers

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Walmart says it will rely on current employees for the holiday rush instead of hiring temporary workers. The move gives employees the chance to pick up extra hours.

The nation’s largest private employer says, however, that it will be taking on more temporary workers at its distribution centers. But it’s not giving a number yet for its planned holiday hires at the centers.

Retailers have often faced criticism from full-time employees for hiring seasonal workers.

So far, the retailers have detailed mixed hiring plans for the holidays.

Macy’s is increasing the number of temporary workers it’s planning to hire for distribution and warehouses. But overall holiday hiring will fall nearly 4 percent from last year.

Target announced an increase of 40 percent in holiday hiring at its stores. The retailer also plans to hire 4,500 workers at its warehouses, down from 7,500 a year ago.

FedEx says it plans to hire 50,000 people ahead of the holiday season, the same level as last season.

A store’s hiring plans can indicate its expectations for the holiday season, which accounts for 20 percent of the retail industry’s annual sales, according to the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group.

