Urena, Marlins Aim For Sweep Of Visiting Mets Before Heading Back On Road

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins are finally enjoying some success again.

The Marlins came into their three-game set with the visiting New York Mets having lost 17 of 20 but are an afternoon win away from a rare sweep of a division rival.

Miami has won both games about as differently as possible, trouncing the Mets 13-1 on Monday and then coming up with three runs to tie Tuesday’s game in the ninth before J.T. Realmuto’s walk-off homer an inning later.

MLB home run leader Giancarlo Stanton is still sitting on 55 after going 0-for-1 with four walks on Tuesday.

Stanton and the Marlins have 11 games left on the schedule for the slugger to try and reach Roger Maris’ amazing mark of 61 home runs.

GAME INFO: First pitch 1:10, Marlins Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RHP Rafael Montero (5-10, 5.08 ERA) vs. Marlins RHP Jose Urena (13-6, 3.62)

Montero’s season has been about as up-and-down as it could be.

He started the season struggling in the bullpen before moving to the rotation and trying to lower an ERA that once ballooned to 10.45 in May.

Montero is averaging 10.3 hits and 5.0 walks per nine innings. He came into the season having started just 12 games over the past three years but will make his 17th of the season Wednesday.

In six outings against the Marlins this year, including two starts, Montero is 1-0 with a 5.02 ERA.

Urena has been pitching very well of late, giving up two runs or less in six of his last nine starts, including each of his past three.

He’s 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts during the month of September.

Urena has four appearances (two starts) against the Mets this season, holding a 1-1 record with a 2.25 ERA and nine strikeouts over 16 innings.

ROUNDING THE BASES