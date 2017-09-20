TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Study Shows We’re Living Longer In The U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — We’re living longer in the United States.

New research found life expectancy in the U.S. increased by two years.

That’s means we’re now at a life expectancy of 78 years and eight months.

While that’s good news, the increased use of opioids has actually reduced the gains of that advance.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found opioid deaths more than tripled in the U.S. between 2000 to 2015.

That’s slightly lowering the life expectancy rate among non-Hispanic white individuals.

