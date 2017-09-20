Sen. Nelson In Keys To Get Look First Hand Look At Hurricane Damage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Senator Bill Nelson is in the Florida Keys to get a first hand look at the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Nelson’s first stop Wednesday morning was the Marathon Emergency Operations Center where he met with emergency managers to talk about the recovery progress. Also taking part in the round table discussion is Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke and Gov. Rick Scott

The senator is then scheduled to travel to Big Pine Key where he’ll meet with residents and local officials at the disaster relief center.

Progress is being made in bringing the Keys back.

The Florida Keys Electric Coop, which covers Key Largo to the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge, reports that they have restored power to nearly 98 percent of its customers. Marathon only has 6 streets without power.

Keys Energy Service, which covers the rest of the Keys, reported that it has restored power to 76 percent of its customers. About 7,000 customers remain without power, mostly in some of the hardest hit areas around Cudjoe Key and Big Pine Key.

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority reports “great progress.” Water service has been restored to Baypoint and Blue Water Key; Crane Boulevard and adjacent neighborhoods; Sugarloaf Boulevard to Cayman Drive; and Big Pine Key.

The boil water notice has been lifted for Stock Island, Key Haven and from Jewfish Creek to Adams Cut in Key Largo. The rest of the Keys remains under a boil water notice.

Monroe County still is under a curfew. It’s 10 p.m. to sunrise from Key Largo to Marathon. It’s sunset to sunrise for the hard hit Lower Keys, excluding Key West. And it’s midnight to sunrise for Key West.

Due to the lack of need, Key West plans to close its two food and water distribution locations at the end of Wednesday.

Monroe County’s Key West International Airport will resume commercial service Wednesday. Delta Airlines and Silver Airlines resumed service Wednesday and American Airlines will start service Thursday.