Rubio, Curbelo Join Paul Ryan On Aerial Tour Of Keys Damage

By Oralia Ortega
Filed Under: Carlos Curbelo, Florida Keys, Hurricane Irma, Marco Rubio, Oralia Ortega, Paul Ryan

FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) — House Speaker Paul Ryan toured the Florida Keys Wednesday with a bipartisan delegation made up of nine member of the U.S. House of Representatives, along with Senator Marco Rubio.

Speaker Ryan said he’s visited the Florida Keys since he was a young guy and says the damage he saw was astounding.

Congressman Carlos Curbelo, whose district includes Monroe County, said it’s important for Congress to pass robust FEMA funding with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, impacting millions of Americans.

FEMA is funded at least through the end of the month. Then they will get another $7 billion that should take them through mid to late October, so Congress needs to act before that date to make sure the agency can continue responding.

