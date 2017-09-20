Puerto Rico Residents, Visitors Take Shelter Ahead Of Maria

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN JUAN (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Maria is moving in on Puerto Rico with winds topping 160 mph.

Thousands of residents like Grisele Cruz have taken shelter, many knowing that this storm means they’re going to be without power and phone communications for quite some time.

Governor Ricardo Rossello warned that this could be the kind of storm the island hasn’t seen for generations.

” I ask for America’s prayers. My administration has done everything within our power to prepare for this event and to protect the lives of everyone in the island,” said Rossello.

This is the second major hurricane to hit the Caribbean this month.

Maria brushed by the French island of Martinique on Tuesday, leaving most of the island unscathed. The Caribbean island of Antigua also suffered a glancing blow.

The storm killed at least one person in Guadeloupe and devastated the tiny nation of Dominica.

Back in Puerto Rico, locals and visitors rushed to catch the last flights out.

“It’s been a bit of an emotional ride. It’s my first hurricane that I saw from Irma and I really didn’t want to stick around for this next one,” said Vikrim Budhrani.

National Hurricane Center forecaster say Maria will likely bring “life threatening flooding” from rain and storm surge.

Maria is expected blast the Puerto Rico island with wind and rain for more than 12 hours.