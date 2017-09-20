Police: Man Shot At Fort Lauderdale Gas Station Over Necklace

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A safety alert Wednesday night after a Fort Lauderdale man is shot in a fight over a necklace at a gas station.

Surveillance tape captured a confrontation that could have turned deadly.

In the upper part of the screen, police say you see two robbers moving in on the victim at a gas pump and demanding his necklace.

When he stops one thief from stealing it, the other suspect pulls out a handgun and shoots him in the leg.

A store clerk runs outside and then dashes back in to the gas station.

“It’s very upsetting. All over a gold chain. I mean, really. If you want something, leave him alone,” said Kelsey, who asked that we not use her last name.

Kelsey and her parents are neighbors and friends of the victim, who they know as “Tony” and who they say is a personal trainer.

“Tony is a muscular man. I thought he could protect himself but unfortunately he was shot and he can’t go to work,” she said.

Police say one suspect was captured on camera at the counter inside the gas station on NW 31st Avenue at 60th Street.

Tony was robbed just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5th.

“It’s pretty bad. Tony’s a real nice neighbor. I feel bad for him. I hope they catch the guys that shot him so they don’t hurt anybody else. It is disgusting,” said Tom, another one of Tony’s friends.

“It’s crazy. In retrospect, I say just give it up to him. But I can understand that you work hard for things that you have and you don’t want to give it up your stuff but to get shot for something so small.” (4506)

While stunned that this robbery lead to a shooting, she hopes someone will recognize the culprits.

“I’m glad that they have this and now maybe they can find these people,”

Police say the suspects fled in a newer-model, bronze, 4-door Toyota Camry like this one.

Detectives say the suspects are both thin, around 5’9” to 6” and about 20 years old. They could be armed and dangerous.

If you can help Fort Lauderdale Police, call them or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.