Nest Labs Adds Doorbell That Can Recognize Familiar Faces

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSMiami/ AP) —  Nest Labs is adding Google’s facial recognition technology to their camera-equipped doorbell.

The products announced Wednesday expand upon the internet-connected thermostats, smoke detectors and stand-alone security cameras that Nest has been selling since its inception six years ago.

The Hello doorbell comes with a built-in video camera and speakers that will make it seem like it can recognize and talk to people.

The doorbell will draw upon Google’s facial recognition technology so it can warn a home’s occupants when a stranger approaches.

Nest and Google share the same corporate parent, Alphabet Inc. Nest didn’t disclose a price for the doorbell, which won’t be in stores until early next year.

