Maria Slams Into Puerto Rico, Thousands Ride It Out In Shelters

SAN JUAN (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Maria came ashore in Puerto Rico Wednesday morning as a Category 4our hurricane with winds of 155 miles per hour.

Many of those who couldn’t or wouldn’t evacuate rode out the storm in shelters.

“We’ve never had any back to back hurricanes before,” said Yolanda Maldonado, who has been without power since Hurricane Irma hit two weeks ago.

Now she’s in a shelter in San Juan.

“I’ve passed through hurricanes, but this one is going to be very hard,” she said.

Eddie Negron and his 11-year-old daughter Jeisiedith sought shelter in a hotel room.

“We are trying to do the best we can to survive,” he said.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló walked the streets on Tuesday personally pleading with people to evacuate. He said they will come out on the other side of this.

“We will take a big hit but our people are resilient, they’re strong. We showed it after Irma,” he said. “We were there to help other U.S. citizens during their time of need and now we are going to need a helping hand.”

About 7,000 people in Puerto Rico are currently in shelters. Maria is blamed for seven deaths on the Caribbean Island of Dominica and two in Guadeloupe.