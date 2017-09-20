Hurricane Maria’s Core Nearing Puerto Rico

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The core of a very powerful and dangerous Hurricane Maria is nearing Puerto Rico.

At 5 a.m., the center the Category 4 hurricane was about 50 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Maria was moving to the northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

A west-northwest to northwest motion is expected to continue through today, followed by a northwestward motion on Thursday. On the forecast track the eye of Maria will make landfall in Puerto Rico in a couple of hours, cross Puerto Rico today, and pass just north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

* Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Saba

* St. Maarten

* Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of

the Dominican Republic and Haiti

* Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

Tropical storm and hurricane conditions are occurring over the Virgin Islands and are spreading over Puerto Rico. Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area in the Dominican Republic tonight, with tropical storm conditions expected by later today. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning areas in the Dominican Republic later today. Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane

Warning area by late Thursday in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas, with tropical storm conditions in this area by early Thursday.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area in the

Dominican Republic, and 1 to 3 ft elsewhere along the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in the Hurricane Warning area near and to the north of the center of Maria for both the Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks

and Caicos Islands.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands…6 to 9 ft

Maria is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Friday:

Central Leeward Islands…additional 1 to 2 inches.

Northern Leeward Islands from Barbuda to Anguilla…additional 2 to 5 inches.

U.S. and British Virgin Islands…additional 8 to 12 inches, isolated 16 inches.

Puerto Rico…12 to 18 inches, isolated 25 inches.

Northern and eastern Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos…4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.

Northern Haiti and southeastern Bahamas…2 to 4 inches.

Several tornadoes are possible over Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands today.