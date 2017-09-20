Total Strangers Came Together To Help Irma Survivors

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) — A truckload of food, water, diapers and basic supplies arrived in Florida City for survivors of Hurricane Irma.

More than a dozen volunteers lined up outside City Hall to receive the goods and get them to those who need it.

Loretta McKenzie is one of the many Hurricane Irma survivors standing in line for help. She works in Marathon and had been without a job before the storm hit.

“It’s very hard. I can’t pay rent. The rent is due and I just can’t pay it,” said McKenzie.

That is why Joshua’s Heart Foundation and Feed The Children are delivering hope to Florida City residents affected by Hurricane Irma.

“It warms your heart. It is so great. I don’t know these people. I get a call that they’re coming to Florida City to help,” said Mayor Otis Walker of Florida City.

Total strangers came together to help those in need.

“Everything got messed up. I threw away everything, everything, my fridge it is now empty right now. Yes, I need help,” said McKenzie.

The organizations are lending a helping hand letting survivors know they are not forgotten.

“It lets them know the government cares but more importantly, there are fellow people here, strangers to help,” said Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace.

On Thursday, the group will be at North Miami Beach City Hall and North Miami Police station distributing food at noon.