Video: Group Of 6 Loot Hialeah Gamestop During Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Police in Hialeah are hoping surveillance video from a recent burglary can help identify a group of six people seen inside the store.
It happened September 10, around 11:20 p.m., at 961 E. 8th Avenue, during Hurricane Irma.
The suspects, five males and one female, smashed through the front of the store and cutting a storm shutter.
They were able to take thousands of dollars in items.
If you recognize any of them, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters with information leading to an arrest can earn up to $3,000.