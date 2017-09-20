WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 7pm

Video: Group Of 6 Loot Hialeah Gamestop During Hurricane Irma

Burglary, Hialeah, Hurricane Irma

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Police in Hialeah are hoping surveillance video from a recent burglary can help identify a group of six people seen inside the store.

Video captured this group of five males and one female burglarize a Hialeah Gamestop on Sept. 10, 2017. (Source: Hialeah Police Dept.)

It happened September 10, around 11:20 p.m., at 961 E. 8th Avenue, during Hurricane Irma.

The suspects, five males and one female, smashed through the front of the store and cutting a storm shutter.

They were able to take thousands of dollars in items.

If you recognize any of them, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters with information leading to an arrest can earn up to $3,000.

