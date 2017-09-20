Florida Keys Officials Investigate 9 Irma-Related Deaths, Need IDs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARATHON (CBSMiami) — Florida Keys officials says they are investigating 9 deaths related to Hurricane Irma which struck the area more than a week ago.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office says the deaths, excluding those in the city of Key West, happened because of the storm, during the storm or are somehow storm-related.

Four men found dead have not been identified. They include an older man found on a partially sunken boat offshore of Stock Island. The man is probably in his 60s.

Another man was found wearing a red life jacket across from Big Pine Key cemetery.

A third man was found in rubble on 28th Street in Marathon.

The three men were described as being possibly in their 60s, with grey hair and a beard.

Another man who was 59-years-old fell and was injured. He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center and died there. Authorities have not been able to identify him.

Authorities are asking anyone who has reason to believe they might know who the unidentified people are to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (469) 610-7017.

The five people who died and have been identified include: