TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Florida Flood Claims Could Outpace Hurricane Harvey Claims

Filed Under: FEMA, Flood Claims, Hurricane Damage, Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of people in Florida have already applied for federal help after Hurricane Irma.

FEMA officials believe the number of flood insurance claims could top those from Hurricane Harvey. The head of the National Flood Insurance Program said approximately 20-thousand federal flood insurance claims have already been filed.

There is currently no deadline on filing a claim and having the right documentation is key.

“What I tell folks is take more pictures than you have ever taken in your life. We want to see close ups of the model number, of the serial number, we want to see details walking through the house with video. Narrate for us what you are seeing. Show us the water lines,” said Roy Wright with the National Flood Insurance Program.

Under federal policy, you can claim up to $250-thousand dollars in damages on a structure and up to $100-thousand for personal content.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch