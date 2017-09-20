Florida Flood Claims Could Outpace Hurricane Harvey Claims

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of people in Florida have already applied for federal help after Hurricane Irma.
FEMA officials believe the number of flood insurance claims could top those from Hurricane Harvey. The head of the National Flood Insurance Program said approximately 20-thousand federal flood insurance claims have already been filed.
There is currently no deadline on filing a claim and having the right documentation is key.
“What I tell folks is take more pictures than you have ever taken in your life. We want to see close ups of the model number, of the serial number, we want to see details walking through the house with video. Narrate for us what you are seeing. Show us the water lines,” said Roy Wright with the National Flood Insurance Program.
Under federal policy, you can claim up to $250-thousand dollars in damages on a structure and up to $100-thousand for personal content.