Alexa, What Do You See? Amazon Said To Be Working On Glasses

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Amazon is working on developing glasses that will allow users to access Alexa outside of the home.
The Financial Times, citing anonymous sources, says the glasses could be released before the end of the year.
Amazon.com Inc., based in Seattle, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Wearable technology, glasses specifically, is already in limited use. Snapchat sells $130 glasses that take a short video and post it on the social media app. And Alphabet Inc. sells Google Glass to employers, so that doctors or factory workers can search information or talk to co-workers hands free.
