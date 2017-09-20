TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

9th Death Now Part Of Hollywood Nursing Home Investigation

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A ninth death is now part of a criminal investigation into the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills.

Eight patients died last week after sweltering in the facility for several days because it was without air conditioning after Hurricane Irma.

A 93-year-old man died Tuesday. However, the Medical Examiner told The Sun Sentinel it was not conclusive that heat exposure was the cause of death.

Lawsuits are mounting against the facility operators and so is the anger felt by families who say this was a preventable tragedy. They’re calling for change in the industry.

