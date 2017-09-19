Trump Expected To Offer Tough Talk In UN Address

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – It’s a big day for President Donald Trump at the United Nations where he’ll deliver his first address to the General Assembly.

The president is expected to offer up some tough talk on North Korea and Iran.

An “America first” theme is expected when President Trump addresses the group.

In addition to remarks, he’ll make on Iran, Venezuela, and terrorism, a senior administration official says the president will directly address the “North Korea menace…in extremely tough terms”.

“We commend the secretary general and his call for the United Nations to focus more on people and less on bureaucracy,” said President Trump.

On Monday, the president’s busy day included a call for more reforms to the UN.

He also met with the president of France, where officials say Mr. Trump agreed to discuss the Paris Climate agreement further.

He also sat down with Israel’s prime minister. President Trump insisted there is a potential for peace in the Middle East.

“We are giving it an absolute go. I think there’s a good chance it will happen. Most people would say there’s no chance,” said President Trump.

In between meetings, the president spoke by phone with China’s president. The White House says the two agreed to maximize pressure on North Korea using UN sanctions.

When pressed on whether or not Trump will call out China or Russia specifically in his address on Tuesday, an administration official said, “Everyone in this world who needs to be delivered a message in this speech will understand what message is being delivered.”

Regarding the North Korea situation, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he plans to meet separately with “concerned parties” this week.