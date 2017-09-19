TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Taking A Break From Dieting May Improve Weight Loss

Filed Under: Dieting, Health, Weight Loss

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dieting continuously may not be the most effective way to shed pounds according to researchers at the University of Tasmania.

They studied one group that cut calories without a break and another group that dieted two weeks on then took two weeks off.

The group that took breaks lost more weight and had better success keeping the pounds off after the trial was over.

The study was funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia and the findings were published in the International Journal for Obesity.

 

