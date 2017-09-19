Stanton, Marlins Hope Bats Stay Hot As Series With Rival Mets Continues

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Apparently a little home cooking is exactly what the slumping Miami Marlins needed.

After spending 10 days on the road while South Florida was pummeled by Hurricane Irma, the Marlins returned home and put up 13 runs on the shell-shocked New York Mets.

Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton swatted his MLB-leading 55th home run in the win, just his second dinger over the past 12 games and fourth this month.

Stanton and the Fish will look to win consecutive games for the first time since late August when they resume the final series of the season with the Mets Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

GAME INFO: First Pitch 7:10 PM, Marlins Park.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RHP Seth Lugo (6-5, 5.21 ERA) vs. Marlins RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (0-3, 4.35)

The Mets are being very cautious with Lugo, who is pitching with a partially torn elbow ligament.

Since coming off the DL Lugo has averaged 76 pitches over his four starts, never going higher than 84.

In his last start, Lugo was rocked by the Cubs to the tune of eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits over three innings.

For Miami, Despaigne is still searching for his first win but the veteran righty has pitched well enough, especially at Marlins Park.

He’s 0-3 with a 4.63 ERA since entering the starting rotation but has a 1.96 ERA in 23 innings at Marlins Park.

Despaigne’s last win came on August 1, 2015 when he was pitching for the Padres, a span of 47 appearances and seven starts.

ROUNDING THE BASES