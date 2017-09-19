TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

With Season Nearing End, Stanton Can Still Catch Roger Maris’ 61 Homers

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A historic number of homers can still be reached by the Miami Marlins home run machine, but he may have to tap into his overdrive again.

With 55 homers, Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton needs six in the final 12 games to match Roger Maris’ hallowed 1961 total of 61.

That means Stanton needs one more power surge.

The most prodigious, prolific home run hitter in the major leagues might also be the streakiest. His latest homer, on Monday night, snapped a 9-for-62 slump. Before that, he hit 18 homers in a 25-game span.

Stanton acknowledged last month that 61 homers is a goal because Maris’ record stood for 37 years before Mark McGwire broke it during the era tainted by steroids.

There’s time for Stanton to reach 61. He homered six games in a row in August. But in a sport with no clock, he’s racing one.

