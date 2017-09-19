Monroe County Schools Release Staggered Back To School Dates

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) — Monroe County Schools will stagger its back to school dates.

“The revised staggered start reopening of our schools is based on input from many sources and is supported by county and community leaders,” said Superintendent Mark Porter in an emailed statement. “Reopening schools is a significant step toward returning to a sense of normalcy for all of our communities. These expectations will be implemented with compassion and flexibility for students and employees.

The decision is based on the assessment of all schools, the continued improvement of necessary infrastructure and the readiness of various communities to support school reopening.

The following schools will open on Monday, September 25th with employees requested to report on Thursday, September 21st.

Plantation Key School

Coral Shores High School

Key Largo School

Ocean Studies School

Treasure Village Montessori

All of the following schools in Key West and Marathon will open Wednesday, September 27th, with employees reporting Monday and Tuesday, the 25th and 26th.

Stanley Switlik Elementary School

Marathon Middle High School

Gerald Adams Elementary School

Horace O’Bryant School

Key West Collegiate Academy

Key West High School

May Sands Montessori Charter School

Poinciana Elementary School

Sigsbee Charter School

Schools in the area most impacted by the storm will open on Monday, October 2nd, with employees reporting on Thursday, September 28th.

Big Pine Academy

Sugarloaf School

Superintendent Porter initially set a tentative date for all schools to start in Monday September 25th but made the change after consulting with district officials and feedback from the community. Mr. Porter said he always intended to be flexible for the sake of students, families and employees of the Monroe County Schools. This schedule is also subject to further revision based on necessary infrastructure improvement.

Transportation services will be restored as well, but will require flexibility and modification of prior routes and timing. In addition, any student who returns to Monroe County prior to the scheduled opening of their school of attendance, particularly Big Pine Academy and Sugarloaf School will be allowed to attend at an open Monroe County School.

The Monroe County School District serves approximately 8,600 students throughout the upper, middle, lower keys, and Key West.