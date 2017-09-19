Miccosukee Resort & Gaming Celebrates American Indian Day

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is proud to celebrate American Indian Day, the only event of its kind and magnitude in South Florida. This FREE event is open to the public and will be held throughout the day at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
American Indian Day is a celebration of what it is like to be an indigenous, First Nations member in today’s world. This celebration enables visitors to get a glimpse of our heritage and lifestyle while enjoying authentic foods, alligator demonstrations and the Everglades on our airboat rides as well as the cultures and traditions of other tribes.
Alongside our own facilitators, this year will feature music and performances from award-winning, world-renown artists like 2017 World Champion Hoop Dancer Tyrese Jensen (Navajo/Maricopa) of the Yellowhouse Dancers as well as craft vendors, demonstrators and food stations from various First Nations members of the United States and Canada. Families can enjoy arts and crafts, carnival rides, water slides, airboat rides, alligator wrestling shows and much more!
We hope that you will join us for this special event with your friends and family. As residents of South Florida, we are happy to share our culture with our neighbors and introduce other First Nations traditions to our community.
For more information, visit http://www.Miccosukee.com/events and please follow us on Facebook and Instagram @Miccosukee.Resort.Gaming. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, established in 1999 and operated by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, is a full resort and gaming facility boasting more than 1,700 machines, 32 poker tables, and high-stakes bingo 24-hours-a-day. Located at the edge of the Everglades at 500 SW 177 AVE, Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is a world-class hotel with modernized suites, ancillary amenities, and excellent eateries ranging from deli favorites to upscale fine dining.
For reservations and information call 1-877-242-6464.
Above content provided by Miccosukee Resort & Gaming