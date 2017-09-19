TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami Dolphins Players Help Cheer Up Evacuees Living In Shelter

By Jim Berry
Filed Under: American Red Cross, Hurricane Irma, Miami Dolphins, Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The idea was to bring smiles.

That’s exactly what a group of Miami Dolphins players did by showing up unannounced at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds.

What they saw certainly left an impression.

Players like Kenny Stills, Marquese Gray and Isaac Asiata were among those taking part in this goodwill effort.

The Dolphins escaped Hurricane Irma by practicing in California all week before their first game, Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Returning home to see folks still in shelters was a sobering reminder of the storm’s impact.

Dolphin players helped widen those smiles by joining the kids in their impromptu games.

Meanwhile, a contingent which included Jennifer Gase, wife of Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, passed out free meals.

All this done in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has pledged $1 million for Hurricane Irma relief.

Meanwhile, one parent at the shelter hoped that her children would be inspired to someday be volunteers themselves.

More from Jim Berry
