Miami Dolphins Acquire Linebacker Stephone Anthony From Saints

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hours after announcing an indefinite suspension for linebacker Lawrence Timmons, the Miami Dolphins have addressed their linebacker depth in a trade.

The Dolphins acquire third-year linebacker Stephone Anthony – as announced in a Tuesday press release.

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick. Anthony was a first-round pick (31st overall) by New Orleans in the 2015 NFL draft and started all 16 games as a rookie. He totaled 112 tackles (70 solo), one sack, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery on his way to being named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2015. Anthony played in 10 games with three starts and totaled 15 tackles (12 solo) in 2016. He played collegiately at Clemson, where he earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2014.

In Miami, Anthony will join a collection of former Clemson Tigers, including CB’s Byron Maxwell and Cordrea Tankersley and DE Andre Branch.

After Lawrence Timmons went AWOL last week in Southern California, the Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Chargers with only four active linebackers on the roster. Anthony fills a major void on a team that was thin at the position even before Timmons was suspended.

The Dolphins will face the New York Jets at Met Life Stadium this Sunday, September 24th at 1:00 PM. You can watch the game on CBS 4 and listen on 560 WQAM.