Travelers From Puerto Rico Head To Miami To Avoid Hurricane Maria

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Maria’s landfall, many are doing what they can to prepare.

For a few that means getting off the island all together – if they were lucky enough to get out.

“I was glad. I was so glad to get on that flight and know it was going to take off you know,” said passenger Vikrim Budhrani. “It’s been a bit of an emotional ride. It’s my first hurricane that I saw from Irma and I really didn’t want to stick around for this next one.”

CBS4’s Bianca Peters caught up with a few passengers that made it safely out of San Juan, Puerto Rico and had just landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

All of them were leaving friends, family and homes behind.

“We left part of our family in Puerto Rico. Although we’ve had previous hurricanes, this is the biggest one. That’s going to be a challenge for us,” said passenger Carmen Vasquez.

They were doing their best to hopefully have a home to come back to.

“We prepared. We covered the windows with wood panels, close all windows removed everything from the surroundings,” said a passenger named Maria.

All they could do was prepare and leave the rest up to the incredible and unstoppable force that is Mother Nature.

According to Google Flights, the last flight leaving San Juan was scheduled to leave around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Just a one-way ticket cost around $2,800.