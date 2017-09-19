Maria Restrengthens Into Category 5 Hurricane

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Maria has restrengthened into a dangerous Category 5 hurricane as it heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe as it moved toward the west-northwest at 9 mph.

Maria’s maximum sustained winds were 160 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua and Barbuda

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* Anguilla

* St. Lucia

* Martinique

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

* Isla Saona to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

* West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti border

Hurricane conditions will continue to spread throughout portions of the hurricane warning area in the Leeward Islands this morning. Hurricane conditions should spread through the remainder of the Hurricane Warning area later today and Wednesday. Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area in the Dominican Republic late Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this morning, and are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains could be much stronger than the near-surface winds indicated in this advisory.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 7 to 11 feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area near where the center of Maria moves across the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

Maria is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Thursday:

Central and southern Leeward Islands…10 to 15 inches, isolated 20 inches.

U.S. and British Virgin Islands…10 to 15 inches, isolated 20 inches.

Puerto Rico…12 to 18 inches, isolated 25 inches.

Northern Leeward Islands from Barbuda to Anguilla…4 to 8 inches, isolated 10 inches.

Windward Islands and Barbados…2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Eastern Dominican Republic…4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.

Rainfall on all of these islands will cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.