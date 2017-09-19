Most Of Keys Reopen To Everyone

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Most of the Florida Keys are now open to everyone.

Early Tuesday morning, the check point at Florida City was taken down, however visitors are not encouraged just yet.

Twenty one residential neighborhoods between Marathon and Key West remain off limits to visitors.

While the Keys are open, 21 neighborhoods in the hardest hit areas between Marathon and Key West will be blocked to everyone other than residents with proof of residency in that location.

These neighborhoods include:

District 1 – Big Pine Key to Stock Island

Long Beach Road 33MM

Key Deer Boulevard / Wilder Road 30.5MM

New Found Harbor 30MM

Ship’s Way 29.5MM

Barry Avenue / Pirates Road 28.5MM

State Road 4A 28MM

West Indies Drive 27.5MM

East & West Shore Drive 25MM

Caribbean Drive 24.5MM

Spanish Main Drive 23MM

Ocean & Cutthroat Drive 22.75MM

Drost Drive 21MM

Crane Boulevard 19MM

Sugarloaf Boulevard 17MM

South Pointe Drive 16.5MM

East & West Circle Drive 15MM

Blue Water Drive 14.5MM

Boca Chica Road 11MM

Active Patrol – Blue Water Drive to Long Beach Road

Active Patrol – West Indies Drive to Ramrod Key

Active Patrol – Stock Island to Big Coppitt Key

District 4 & 5

Coral Key 63MM

Duck Key 60MM

Coco Plum Drive 54MM

Sombrero Beach Road / Anglers Drive 50MM

Sombrero Boulevard / 53rd Street 50MM

The entire City of Key West, however, is open to everyone.

A precautionary swim advisory is in place all public beaches due to potential effects on water quality related to Hurricane Irma. At this time, swimming is not recommended in areas that have not been tested since the storm.

Curfews remain in place county-wide. In the city of Key West, curfew is from midnight until dawn. From Stock Island to the 47 mile marker, curfew is still dusk until dawn. From the 47 mile marker north to the county line, curfew is 10 p.m. until dawn. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they will be strictly enforced.