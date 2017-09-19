Most Of Keys Reopen To Everyone

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Most of the Florida Keys are now open to everyone.
Early Tuesday morning, the check point at Florida City was taken down, however visitors are not encouraged just yet.
Twenty one residential neighborhoods between Marathon and Key West remain off limits to visitors.
While the Keys are open, 21 neighborhoods in the hardest hit areas between Marathon and Key West will be blocked to everyone other than residents with proof of residency in that location.
These neighborhoods include:
District 1 – Big Pine Key to Stock Island
Long Beach Road 33MM
Key Deer Boulevard / Wilder Road 30.5MM
New Found Harbor 30MM
Ship’s Way 29.5MM
Barry Avenue / Pirates Road 28.5MM
State Road 4A 28MM
West Indies Drive 27.5MM
East & West Shore Drive 25MM
Caribbean Drive 24.5MM
Spanish Main Drive 23MM
Ocean & Cutthroat Drive 22.75MM
Drost Drive 21MM
Crane Boulevard 19MM
Sugarloaf Boulevard 17MM
South Pointe Drive 16.5MM
East & West Circle Drive 15MM
Blue Water Drive 14.5MM
Boca Chica Road 11MM
Active Patrol – Blue Water Drive to Long Beach Road
Active Patrol – West Indies Drive to Ramrod Key
Active Patrol – Stock Island to Big Coppitt Key
District 4 & 5
Coral Key 63MM
Duck Key 60MM
Coco Plum Drive 54MM
Sombrero Beach Road / Anglers Drive 50MM
Sombrero Boulevard / 53rd Street 50MM
The entire City of Key West, however, is open to everyone.
A precautionary swim advisory is in place all public beaches due to potential effects on water quality related to Hurricane Irma. At this time, swimming is not recommended in areas that have not been tested since the storm.
Curfews remain in place county-wide. In the city of Key West, curfew is from midnight until dawn. From Stock Island to the 47 mile marker, curfew is still dusk until dawn. From the 47 mile marker north to the county line, curfew is 10 p.m. until dawn. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they will be strictly enforced.
