Key West International Airport To Reopen Wednesday

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — Key West International Airport will resume commercial service Wednesday morning, Sept. 20.
Commercial flights will be on a limited schedule the first few days. Contact your airlines for specific information.
The airport has been closed to commercial service for 12 days due to Hurricane Irma and the damage the storm caused.
Maintenance crews and Monroe County Fire Rescue crews worked to restore the airport, which included cleaning the facility and making repairs.
“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication that the airport maintenance employees have shown over the course of this trying time,” Monroe County Airports Director Donald DeGraw said. “We are excited to start commercial service and serve our valued customers.”