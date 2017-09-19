TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Key West International Airport To Reopen Wednesday

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Irma, Key West, Key West Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — Key West International Airport will resume commercial service Wednesday morning, Sept. 20.

Commercial flights will be on a limited schedule the first few days. Contact your airlines for specific information.

The airport has been closed to commercial service for 12 days due to Hurricane Irma and the damage the storm caused.

Maintenance crews and Monroe County Fire Rescue crews worked to restore the airport, which included cleaning the facility and making repairs.

“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication that the airport maintenance employees have shown over the course of this trying time,” Monroe County Airports Director Donald DeGraw said. “We are excited to start commercial service and serve our valued customers.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch