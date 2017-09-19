TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

In The Recruiting Huddle: Jarquez Hill- Dr. Krop

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jarquez Hill

POSITION: CB/WR

SCHOOL: Miami Dr. Krop

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: One of the up and coming senior prospects who we had the pleasure of watching from the time he began. Has the size, quickness and skill level to play this game at the next level. He is athletic and not afraid to mix it up on either side of the ball. The brother of former Miramar shutdown corner Jeff Hill, here is truly one of the football prospects that many have been overlooking. As the season moves along, watch how he starts getting the attention. He has always played this game with a lot of passion, and will continue throughout the remainder of the season with the Lightning.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9318589/jarquez-hill

