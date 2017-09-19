TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Hurricane Maria Batters Dominica, Sets Sights On Puerto Rico

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very powerful Hurricane Maria is barreling through the Caribbean – an area already battered by Hurricane Irma.

Overnight Maria made landfall on Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane . It’s the first time in recorded history a hurricane that strong made landfall on the island.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit had to be rescued from his home after the storm blew off the roof.

“The structure I was in was very strong, but the constant, unrelenting wind, the hurricane stayed in the country for a very long time. The force of the wind kept getting stronger. Add to that you had very heavy rainfall. I don’t think there are many roofs which will survive the hurricane,” he said.

Skerrit said the island has suffered widespread damage and has “lost all that money can buy.”

Hurricane Maria is now making its way toward Puerto Rico and St. Thomas, two islands just starting to recover from Hurricane Irma. Acorss both, preparations are well underway.

St. Thomas is only accessible by boat or helicopter. All critically ill patients are being airlifted out of the island’s hospitals ahead of the storm as residents and first responders prepare to evacuate.

In Puerto Rico, there are warnings that a direct hit could leave the island without power for weeks. Officials have ordered the rationing of basic supplies like baby formula, water, milk, batteries and flashlights.

