Hurricane Jose Staying East Of U.S. Coast, Forecast To Weaken

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Jose is maintaining its status as a Category 1 while moving to the east of the United States.

A continuing of dangerous surf and rip currents is expected to continue along the east coast of the U.S. for several days.

Jose is currently located about 230 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The storm is moving to the north at seven miles per hour.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Watch Hill to Hull

* Block Island

* Martha’s Vineyard

* Nantucket

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* The coast of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Port Jefferson

On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Delmarva peninsula later today, pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, but Jose should begin to gradually weaken on Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles. NOAA Buoy 44014, located east of the Virginia-North Carolina border or about 160 miles west of the center of Jose, recently reported a sustained wind of 40 mph (65 km/h).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area early Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area beginning tonight.

SURF: Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, and much of the U.S. east coast. These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days in these areas. For more information, please consult products from your local weather office.

RAINFALL: Jose is expected to produce total rain accumulations of

1 to 3 inches over eastern Long Island, southeast Connecticut, southern Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected for Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Cape Cod through Wednesday. This rainfall could cause isolated flooding.