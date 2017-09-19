TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Florida Grocery Stores Struggle To Restock After Irma

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Grocery stores throughout Florida are still trying to restock their shelves more than a week after Hurricane Irma first hit the state.

Many stores delayed reopening after the storm pushed through the state on Sept. 10th because they were left without power. Others reopened on backup generators. Many had to throw out most of their perishable food.

Store managers and retail analysts tell the Orlando Sentinel that Irma was the perfect storm to cripple the state’s food supply lines.

Mark Johnston, a professor who studies retail at Rollins College’s graduate school of business, says Irma was about as bad as the state has experienced in terms of damaging infrastructure and clogging roads.

During Irma, Florida’s nine largest population centers faced major damage.

Now days later, grocery stores are still working to fully restock.

