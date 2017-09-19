TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Free Ride Over, Tolls Back On Thursday

Filed Under: Homestead Exemption, Hurricane Irma, Rick Scott, Turnpike, Turnpike Tolls

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’ve been zipping through the toll gantries on the Florida Turnpike with a smile on your face because you know it’s not costing you a dime, we’ve got bad news for you.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday the state’s Department of Transportation will being collecting tolls on all state roadways and bridges. The only exception is part of the Turnpike’s Homestead Extension, south of the interchange with S.R. 874 (Mile Post 0-17), which is needed to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts.

The tolls were suspended on September 5th, by order of Governor Rick Scott, as a way to help with Hurricane Irma evacuation and, later, relief efforts.

