Dolphins Suspend LB Lawrence Timmons Indefinitely Following Weekend Disappearance

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday afternoon that linebacker Lawrence Timmons has been suspended indefinitely.

The question now is whether the free agent pickup will ever play a down for the Dolphins.

Timmons is viewed as an integral part of Miami’s defense, a hard-working linebacker that has success against both the run and the pass.

Saturday night Dolphins officials noticed Timmons was absent during a routine curfew check and filed a missing persons report in Los Angeles.

Police found Timmons at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday morning waiting to depart on a flight bound for Pennsylvania, per reports by TMZ.

He was met at the airport by Dolphins team representatives and they left together.

Head coach Adam Gase held Timmons out of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, a move that limited Miami as they had just four linebackers on the active roster.

“That was a coach’s decision. I’ll be ready to talk about that tomorrow,” Gase said on Monday. “I need to figure some things out before I talk about this.”

Miami can suspend Timmons for a maximum of four games.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Timmons is dealing with “a personal matter” and would meet with doctors on to diagnose the issue, but added that he is “doing much better today and wants to resume playing immediately.”

Miami signed Timmons, 31, to a two-year contract worth $12 million back in March.

$11 million of his contract is guaranteed but that could change with this suspension as the Dolphins could try and recoup some of that money.

Additional information from the team will likely not come for at least another day.

The Dolphins are off on Tuesday and will not have any media availability until Wednesday.