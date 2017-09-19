Dolphins Opponent Profile: Miami Looks To Keep Jets Winless In Week 3 AFC East Showdown

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

By Abraham Gutierrez

In Week 3, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will be the site where the (1-0) Miami Dolphins play their first divisional game of the 2017 NFL season when they take on the winless (0-2) New York Jets Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Fins are coming off a nail-biting two-point road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, while Gang Green suffered a humiliating 25-point defeat at the hands of the Oakland Raiders at the Black Hole in Week 2.

Nevertheless, in these type of divisional clashes, records tend to go out the window, as these teams seem to play hard every time they meet on the field. Furthermore, even though the New York Jets lead the overall series (53-49-1) over Miami, the Dolphins come in riding a two-game win streak against their hated rivals.

The last time they met dates back to December 17 of last year. On what became a one-sided affair, quarterback Matt Moore had a career-day with 4 touchdowns as the Fins thrashed the Jets, 34-13 in the Meadowlands.

Jets 2017 NFL record: 0-2

After finishing last season off on the proverbial “hot seat,” things appear to be heating up once again for Jets head coach Todd Bowles. Off to a winless 0-2 start, Gang Green is among the worst teams in the NFL in almost every statistical category.

After losing the season opener 21-12 against the Buffalo Bills, New York went into the Black Hole and got absolutely clobbered by the high-powered Oakland Raiders. Even though the Jets defense was able to keep things close through two quarters, the flood gates opened up after the break, as they were outscored, 24-10, in the second half.

“Too many plays in the second half, too many big plays,” said Bowles in his post-game presser. “The fumble can’t happen, you can’t turn the ball over in your own territory.”

Jets on offense

Offensively, things have gotten off to a brutal start for offensive coordinator John Morton in his first year at the helm. After two games, the Jets have yet to find their identity, and numbers aren’t too kind for this unit.

Thus far, Morton’s offense ranks 29th in the NFL in yards per game (242.5), 28th in passing yards (160.5), 23rd in points (16.0), and 20th in rushing yards per contest (82.0).

Jets on defense

Defensively, things have looked even worse from a statistical standpoint for third-year defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers. Even though it’s worth noting that taking on an offensive juggernaut like the Raiders would negatively affect any team’s defensive stats, the numbers are still very much alarming.

With two games in the books, the Jets defense ranks last in the National Football League in points (33.0) and rushing yards per game allowed (185.0). In the remaining two areas, the Jets defense ranks 30th in total yards allowed (409.0) and are 17th in the league in passing yards per game (224.0).

Jets players to watch: Jermaine Kearse, Demario Davis

Thus far, New York’s offense has been atrocious, but the lone bright spot through two games in unquestionably wide receiver Jermaine Kearse. In his sixth season out of Washington, he leads the team in catches (11), receiving yards (123) and touchdowns (2). Last week against the Silver and Black, Kearse was responsible for the only two touchdowns of the game for the Jets.

Defensively, the Fins offense must prepare to try and contain Jets middle linebacker Demario Davis. Despite getting off to a rough start in the eyes of Jets fans, the sixth-year man out of Arkansas State leads the team in tackles (20), is second in sacks (0.5), and is due to have a big game sooner rather than later.

Outlook

After going into Carson, California as betting underdogs, the Miami Dolphins will get the nod as the favorites to emerge victorious versus their longtime rivals on Sunday. According to NFL Week 3 odds and point spreads, the Dolphins (-6½) will go into East Rutherford as six-and-a-half-point favorites against the winless Jets (+6½). The OVER/UNDER is set at a combined total of 41 points.