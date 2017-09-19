TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Broward Teacher Accused Of Trying To Seduce Student

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida teacher is under arrest, accused of blurring the lines when it comes to a teacher-student relationship.

Tuesday morning, a judge set a hefty bond of $450,000 for Slyvers Robinson, 29, who taught at Harvard International Academy in Pembroke Pines.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies say Robinson had started to take a special interest in a student and got a hold of the student’s cell phone number.

Robinson reportedly started messaging the student and became inappropriate and sexual in nature.

Deputies say he sent the student porn and asked the student to send explicit pictures of himself.

Robinson was taken into custody where at some point, deputies say he admitted to the charges but said he had the child’s best interest at heart and was only trying to befriend him.

Robinson is facing charges of Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, Promoting Sexual Performance and Using a Computer to Seduce a Child.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

