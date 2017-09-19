TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Mexico City

By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Earthquake, mexico

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (CBSMiami) – A major 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico City on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Raboso which is about 150 miles away from Mexico City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The areas near the epicenter are heavily populated with more than a million people.

The earthquake hit around 2 p.m.

This happened on the anniversary of a 1985 earthquake in Mexico that killed thousands and heavily damaged their capital.

