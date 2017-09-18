WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Tillerson: United States May Close Embassy In Cuba Following Mysterious Attacks

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is saying that the U.S. is considering closing its embassy in Havana, Cuba.

Tillerson says the mysterious acoustic attacks that have injured state department employees in Cuba are prompting the review.

It’s the strongest indication to date that the U.S. is considering a major diplomatic response to the attacks.

The move could potentially jeopardize the restart of relations between the Untied States and Cuba.

President Trump has already imposed new travel and business restrictions on the country.

This came after President Obama restored diplomatic relations between the two countries.

